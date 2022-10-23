Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - All is set to celebrate the 75th founding day of the emergence of Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir on October 24 in a befitting manner. As in all previous years, the historical day of exceptional significance will be celebrated with the renewal of the pledge to continue the Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches to its logical end through the liberation of the Indian Illegally occupied part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan State - besides to lend all of the due contributions for the speedy progress and prosperity of the liberated territory of AJK. This year too, the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government is being observed when India, through her shameful, forced, sinister unlawful act of August 5, three years ago, scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir which determine the grant of the right of self-determination to the people of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny.