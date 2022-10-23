Share:

KHYBER - Annual health screening of orphans, sponsored by Al-Khidmat Foundation was carried out here at Land Kotal on Saturday.

Under the auspices of Al-Khidmat Foundation district Khyber screening of 100 orphan students was conducted. In this connection a gathering was organised which was attended by Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid as chief guest besides a number of people from different walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Shah Khalid appreciated the screening procedure, initiated by the Al-Khidmat and said it would certainly provide curing facilities to the ailing orphans.

He announced cash prizes for the orphans and donated five sewing machines for them.

Vice President of Al-Khidmat, Khyber Murad Hussain said that a team of expert doctors examined the orphans and thoroughly checked their weight, heights and presently health condition. All necessary tests of the child were carried out and if needed provide necessary medicines on the spot, he added.