Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Sunday said that the law enforcers in the capital city Islamabad are flouting the law.
In a tweet on Sunday, the former finance minister stated that they [law enforcers in Islamabad] came to detain the PTI worker Murad Bukhari and when he was not found, his brother Mehtab Bukhari was taken away.
“Is Islamabad the capital of the country or a jungle?” he added.
The PTI leader further vowed that all those doing illegal work will be brought to justice.
اسلام آباد میں قانون نافذ کرنے والے قانون کی دھجیاں اڑا رہے ہیں. ہمارے ورکر مراد بخاری کو پکڑنے آئے اور نہیں ملا تو بھائی مہتاب بخاری کو پکڑ کر لے گئے . ملک کا دارالحکومت ہے یا کوئی جنگل؟ انشاءاللہ ان تمام غیر قانونی کام کرنے والوں کو کٹہرے میں کھڑا کیا جائے گا— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 23, 2022