ATTOCK-Attock police have arrested five outlaws under different acts. In the first incident, Rangoo police arrested Bilal and Haq Nawaz for their alleged involvement in sexual assault of a 10-year-old boy. In another attempt, Pindigheb police arrested Waheed Ali and Asif Ali for allegedly stealing cash and other valuables from a mosque. In a separate attempt, Basal police arrested Ayub Khan and recovered 1kg hashish from his possession.