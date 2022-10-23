Share:

RAWALPINDI - Authorities have released PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati on Saturday from Adiala Jail after a court of law granted him bail in a case registered against him over a controversial tweet against military.

A large number of PTI leaders and supporters have arrived oustide Adiala Jail to receive the leader. It may be noted that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Senator Azam Khan Swati on Thursday last over his controversial tweets against the army leadership. A team of investigators of FIA had produced Azam Khan Swati in the court of senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti soon after his arrest and sought his seven days physical remand.

The court, however, rejected the plea of FIA and awarded only two days physical remand of the accused. Later on, the court sent him to jail on judicial remand. He was granted bail by a court of law and the authorities had released him from Adiala Jail.