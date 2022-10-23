Share:

QUETTA - Acting Balochistan Governor Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Saturday said that the provincial government believed in equal and balanced development in all the districts of the province.

He said that the population of Balochistan was small and scattered, due to which it was a difficult task to ensure the provision of all basic facilities to the people, however, the present government was taking vigorous steps to deliver basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while talking to Political Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan Malik Khudabakhsh Langu and Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Fateh Jamali at Governor House Quetta. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including the overall peace and order situation in the province and ongoing development projects were discussed.

Pakistani envoy to Sudan calls on Balochistan acting governor

Pakistani Ambassador to Sudan Mir Behrooz Riki called on acting Balochistan Governor Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali at Governor House here Saturday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including overall situation of the country and province were discussed. On this occasion, the acting governor said that there were bright possibilities of cooperation and increasing relations between Pakistan and Sudan in many fields including education and trade which need to be utilised on priority basis. He said that we could make our country’s economic system more stable by establishing cordial relations with all countries, especially the Muslim countries by utilising the economic and commercial opportunities and facilities available there. In the meeting, the life and financial losses caused by the recent floods, relief and rehabilitation activities were also discussed.