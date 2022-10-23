Share:

LAHORE-Bilal Asim (SICAS) bagged the singles title in the Kamran Steel ATF 16&Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 Leg-1 that concluded here at the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Saturday.

In the boys U-16 final, Bilal Asim, student of renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), played tremendous tennis against Haider Ali Rizwan and thrashed him by 6-0, 6-0. Bilal dominated the title clash right from the word go and didn’t allow his opponent to score even a single point, thus clinching the Asian Ranking Tennis event in great style.

Sharing his views after winning the title, Bilal thanked his coach and mentor Rashid Malik, terming him the most experienced and one of the finest coaches of modern era. “I am improving a lot under his coaching and he is preparing me well for ATF and ITF events. My all focus is now doing wonders at ATF and ITF junior events and I very hopeful of winning laurels for my country in these events.”

Bilal also thanked international tennis star Aisam ul Qureshi and his ‘Ace Tennis Academy’, saying, “Aisam bhai gave me useful tips to further improve my tennis while ACE Academy trainer Farhan Masood Khan trained me very professionally and fully focused on my fitness that helped me win the Asian Tennis final by 6-0, 6-0.”

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Ehsan Bhutta graced the occasion as chief guest while Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and Director Kamran Steels Mian Mohsin Arshad were guests of honor. Other notables present on the occasion were PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, former PTF SVP Col (R) Asif Dar, Mr. Chohan, players and their families and tennis enthusiasts.

Malik thanked the Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta, DG SBP Tariq Qureshi and other officials for organizing the Asian Tennis U-16 events in a professional manner. “The successful holding of this event will help in getting more ATF and ITF events from the international tennis bodies. I am also grateful to Director Kamran Steels Mian Mohsin Arshad for sponsoring the event and hope that they will continue this generous support for the betterment of the game in Pakistan.”

Meanwhile in the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022, different finals were contested and top performers emerged as title winners. In the boys/girls U-14 final, Taimoor Ansari beat Abdullah Pirzada by 9-8 to claim the title. In the boys/girls U-14 doubles final, Nabeel Qayum/Abdur Rehman beat Amna Qayum/Taimoor Ansari 6-1.

In the boys/girls U-12 final, Hajra Suhail beat Salar Husnain 6-3 to earn the title. The boys/girls U-10 title was won by Hajra Suhail, who thumped Muaz Shahbaz 6-1. In the boys/girls U-8, Ayan Shahbaz grabbed gold medal, Ehsan Bari silver and Daniyal Afzal bronze medal. In the boys/girls U-6, Soha Abdullah earned gold medal, Mamnoon Bari silver and Shahreen bronze medal.