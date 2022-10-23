Share:

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force, Serena Hotels and Combaxx Sports, organized Chief of the Air Staff Serena Hotels- International Men & Serena Hotels- Combaxx Sports International Women Squash Championship at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad between 19–23 October, 2022. In the mega event, 48 players from 16 countries including Germany, Spain, Egypt, Singapore, Austria, Malaysia, Serbia, USA, Brazil, Hungary, England, Qatar, Czech Republic, Iran, Kuwait & Pakistan participated in Men & Women events.

The Finals of Men & Women events were played today. Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force graced the closing ceremony as Chief Guest and awarded trophies & prize money to the finalists.

The Women Final was played between World No 72 Ms Fayrouz Aboelkheir from Egypt and World No 82 Ms Malak Khafagy also from Egypt wherein Fayrouz Aboelkheir defeated Malak Khafagy with a game score of 6-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6, 12-10 in 37 minutes. Whereas the Men Final was played between World No 27 Mr Moustafa El Sirty from Egypt and World No 28 Mr Mohamed ElSherbini also from Egypt in which Moustafa El Sirty defeated Mohamed ElShirbini with a game score of 4-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 in 49 minutes and won the championship finals.

PAF regularly contributes in nation building efforts by organizing such tournaments. The successful hosting of the mega event signifies that Pakistan is a sports loving & perfectly peaceful country to host international sports events.

PAF SPOKESPERSON