Share:

The case on Sunday registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali for allegedly torturing the citizen.

According to details, in the Risala No 12 area of the police factory area, a case was registered in the complaint of Shahid Pervaiz, a resident of Risala 12 area of Factory Area police station in Faisalabad. In the complaint.

The stand taken in the case that a citizen was subjected to torture by Abid Sher Ali was along with his guards due to political opposition, and the guards also resorted to aerial firing. The citizen alleged that when Abid Sher Ali came to celebrate the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, a quarrel broke out.

A case has been registered against Abid Sher Ali and other 6 persons in the police factory area, the case includes provisions of torture, intimidation and aerial firing.