Xi Jinping was confirmed Sunday to continue as head of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in an unprecedented third term.

Xi, 69, is the first Chinese leader to hold the fort for the third time since the party was founded 100 years ago.

The confirmation was formally announced after the first session of the Central Committee of the CPC’s 20th National Congress on Sunday.

A total of 205 members of the Central Committee were confirmed Saturday when Xi's predecessor Hu Jintao was unexpectedly removed from the ongoing session at the Great Hall of China. Reportedly, the 79-year-old leader was not feeling well.

Xi addressed reporters after being confirmed and announced six more names to the Standing Committee of Polito Bureau of th CPC – the top decision-making body of the party.

He will be on the committee with Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.

Xi also serves as president of the world’s largest populated nation and sits on the Central Military Commission (CMC) of China.

He rose to China’s top post in 2013 and won a second term in 2018 when he removed a bar on the presidential term.

The CPC held its once-in-five-year National Congress this week, concluding with the election of Central Committee members Saturday.

"The journey is hard and arduous but we will reach our destination. People will always have our back," said Xi, reiterating the "national rejuvenation" of China.

Xi presided over the Central Committee session, where he was confirmed as the party chief. The session was attended by 203 members and 168 alternate members.

The 24 members confirmed for the Politburo of the central committe included Ding Xuexiang, Xi Jinping, Ma Xingrui, Wang Yi, Wang Huning, Yin Li, Shi Taifeng, Liu Guozhong, Li Xi, Li Qiang, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Li Hongzhong, He Weidong, He Lifeng, Zhang Youxia, Zhang Guoqing, Chen Wenqing, Chen Jining, Chen Min'er, Zhao Leji Yuan Jiajun, Huang Kunming, and Cai Qi.

The 69-year-old Chinese president was also again confirmed as chairman of the Central Military Commission at the session where Zhang Youxia and He Weidong will serve as vice chairmen while Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin will be members.

Li Xi has been confirmed as secretary of the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) with Liu Jinguo, Zhang Shengguo, Xiao Pei, Yu Hongqiu, Fu Kui, Sun Xinyang, Liu Xuexin, and Zhang Fuhai as deputies.