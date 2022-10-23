Share:

LAHORE- Commissioner Lahore and President Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Muhammad Amir Jan, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi unveiled the trophy of the 73rd Punjab Games at the colourful ceremony at Punjab Stadium, here on Saturday. The secretary and SBP DG handed over the torch of 73rd Punjab Games to Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan to kick-start the grand Games. The Commissioner and others also prayed for the successful holding of the Games. Lahore Qalandar officials also delivered their PSL trophy to Secretary Sports Punjab and DG, SBP during the ceremony.