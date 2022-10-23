Share:

KARACHI-Hashim Ali, Chief Operating Officer at Confiz, and Safeer Khan, Executive Director at U&I group, Saturday joined hands to scale the retail, wholesale, and distribution operations for U&I group. This conglomerate holds the largest retail brands in Pakistan, like J., JJ International, Almirah, Al Tayyab, and U&I Garments.

As part of this strategic agreement, Confiz will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O to ensure omnichannel fulfillment by utilizing end-to-end financial visibility of their business alongside integrated operations. This signing ceremony took place in the presence of senior management from both organizations at a hotel on October 22. Founded in 2002, J. has been a mainstay in Pakistan for over 20+ years with a unique philosophy to revive the country’s heritage, having 118 branches globally. “We are very excited to partner with U&I Group to help them build a unified digital operating system for their business using Dynamics 365 to manage all key business operations across all companies worldwide,” said Hashim Ali, COO of Confiz. By integrating Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations, the U&I group will have a unified approach toward productivity and complete visibility over all aspects of inventory and operations.