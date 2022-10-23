Share:

Pakistan and its economy have been hostage to conflicts of interest between the ruling elite since 1958, both political and dictatorial regimes. It is time that internationally accepted ethics of governance, which our religion emphasizes, must be incorporated and enforced. As a nation, we need to evaluate, why Pakistan has failed to invest in the development of basic infrastructure and essential industries like India, and instead invested in quick returns and profitable consumer-based industries. We all know that black money is parked in the speculative real estate sector, yet every elected and dictatorial government has been involved in promoting this sector, at the expense of compromising our agricultural sector, which has been the backbone of our economy. Today we import even wheat and vegetables.

Enough damage has been inflicted by the insatiable greed of a few and it is about time that strict regulatory and ethics control be imposed. To begin with, there should be a complete ban on converting fertile green agricultural land for any purpose. Housing schemes and industrial zones should be located on infertile land. It is unfortunate that almost every political government (PPP, PML-N, PTI, MQM, PML-Q, Musharraf, etc.) has succumbed to their conflicts of interest and Pakistan’s economy has suffered, whilst individuals have prospered. This abuse of power has negatively impacted our economy and today we face a liquidity crunch and are on verge of bankruptcy.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.