Share:

PESHAWAR - Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat interacted with the tribal elders during Mehsud Jirga in Sararogha, South Waziristan District.

The Corps Commander lauded the sacrifices of local tribesmen and said that unparalleled successes against terrorists were only possible because people fought shoulder to shoulder with security forces. He said that Pakistan Army will provide all possible assistance in ongoing efforts for socio economic development in the area.

The tribal elders thanked Pakistan Army for restoration of peace and assured their unflinching support to the security forces.