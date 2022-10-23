Share:

Awami Muslim League (ANL) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday warned that the country is close to default.

In a statement on Twitter, the AML chief said that the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has failed as he did not get any help and neither was he given the chance for a meeting.

Sheikh Rashid underscored that the country is close to defaulting.

He further said the upcoming ten days of politics are very important and also pinpointed that the problem of national security has arisen.

“The country’s assets are more precious to us than our lives,” he added.

The former federal minister lashed out at coalition government, in particular at the Sharif family. He said they are responsible for pushing the country into deep economic crises.

Sheikh Rashid also shamed the top brass saying that, “The billionaire rulers did not give even 10 rupees from their pockets to the flood victims.”