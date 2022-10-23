Share:

LAHORE - A banking court on Saturday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman in a prohibited funding case. The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 1 million for obtaining the relief. Banking Offence Court Judge Aslam Gondal announced the verdict on the post arrest bail petition. The court had reserved the verdict on October 21 after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. The FIA had arrested Hamid Zaman on October 7 in a prohibited funding case. It was alleged that Tariq Shafi got registered a bogus trust to give an impression that same is part of the PTI in the name of “The Insaf Trust” as chairman with Ashiq Hussain Qureshi as deputy chairman, Hamid Zaman as general secretary, Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhry and Mubashir Ahmad as trustees. It says the funding received in the trust was used for political campaigns of the PTI. The agency further alleges that the suspects and Arif Naqvi of Abraaj group in collusion with the PTI leadership and others committed a fraud.