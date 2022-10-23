Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, while cold in hilly areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded on Sunday morning. Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta six, Gilgit five, Murree nine and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag and Shopian, cold and dry in Leh, Pulwama and Baramulla. Temperature recorded. Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian four degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus three, Pulwama and Baramulla three degree centigrade.