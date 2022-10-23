Share:

LAHORE - World No. 27 Mustafa El Sirty of Egypt came through a hard-fought 61-minute contest against World No. 65 Balazs Farkas of Hungary to breeze into the final of CAS-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship for Men at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Saturday. El Sirty won the first game 11-5 but lost the next two 9-11, 3-11. However, he made a strong comeback and took the fourth and fifth games 11-6 and 11-6 to make into the final. In the final, he will take on compatriot World No. 28 Mohamed ElSherbini, who overpowered another Egyptian World No. 45 Yahya Elnawasany 8-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 in 44 minutes in the second semifinal. Meanwhile, in the first semifinal of Serena-Combaxx Sports International Championship for Women, World No. 82 Malik Khafagy of Egypt defeated her compatriot World No 157 Nour Heikal 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7 in 49 minutes whereas in the second semifinal, World No. 73 Fayrouz Aboelkheir of Egypt saw off World No. 70 Marta Dominguez Fernandez of Spain 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 in 18 minutes. The finals of the two events will take place today (Sunday).