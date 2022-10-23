Share:

Faisalabad - Under the arrangements of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) would be made activated with a view to streamline the measures of better traffic management in the city. This was determined during a meeting held here at FDA Complex committee room which was presided over by Chairperson TEPA Firdous Rai. FDA Director General (DG) Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram, Additional Director General Abid Husain Bhatti, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mian Akmal, DSP traffic Nasim Akhtar, Incharge Research and Development traffic police Kashif Husain, Deputy Director Finance FDA Faisal Tariq Butt, Deputy Director Engineering Umair Asghar, Deputy Director Adnan Shehzad and other FDA officers were present in the meeting. Chairperson Firdous Rai welcomed the participants and elaborated the traffic issues in the city. She said that the TEPA role is very important and significant to make Faisalabad city as model with regards to traffic management with advanced techniques. She said that the responsibilities of concerned departments should be consolidated for making better arrangements of traffic flow and vehicles parking besides controlling other traffic issues. She maintained that the Punjab government would be approached to get the required funds and other resources including engineering staff. She emphasised upon controlling traffic especially at school times by utilising the available resources judiciously.

FDA DG Dr Zahid Ikram said the FDA is committed to activate the TEPA as par the public expectations and coordinated strategy would be followed by taking on board district administration, local government and other concerned departments. He informed that request had been forwarded to Punjab government for providing fund of Rs250 million initially to gear up administrative matters of TEPA. Adding he informed that business plan had also been approved to generate funds for TEPA. He maintained that survey had been conducted to assess the required planning of traffic and road engineering; however, necessary funds are required for completing the projects. He assured the traffic police of all out cooperation by FDA in traffic management.

CTO Mian Akmal gave details of traffic issues in the city and said activation of TEPA is imperative to redress the traffic problem in scientific manner.

He said that problem free measures should be taken immediately for better traffic management including installation of more traffic signals, launching of public awareness campaign and removal of encroachments from road sides. He informed that traffic signals at different chowks had been made functional on self help basis besides taking other steps to maintain traffic flow in the city.