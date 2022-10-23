Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the national coordinated efforts for provision of relief and subsequent rehabilitation of flood-affected people have been accelerated at all levels, there still needs much to protect flood victims from water borne diseases and ensure their rehabilitation.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) was the first among other international organisations who had launched an emergency response in early July. The IRC response has so far supported over 300,000 individuals and aims to assist 1.5 million people in the flood-affected districts in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

An Early Needs Identification (ENI) assessment carried out by IRC and its partners indicates that the immediate reported needs by communities are of cash assistance, food items, protection and health services.

“Currently, IRC is directing its efforts in 16 districts of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The ambit of our protection services is further supplemented by provision of integrated services of multipurpose cash support and psychological social support sessions to individuals, families and communities,” said Country Director, International Rescue Committee, Pakistan, Shabnam Baloch, while sharing details of the IRC’s ongoing and future programming for the displaced people.

She said that IRC has so far supported nearly 300,000 individuals and emphasised that displaced families, and in particular women and girls remain a priority along with groups that have been economically and socially marginalised.

Assessments by UN indicate that Pakistan could see as many as 2.7 million malaria cases in the 32 worst-hit districts by January 2023, and 5.74 million more people are at risk from famine.

The IRC Country Director observed though the flood water levels are receding, yet the woes of those affected are compounding. “Therefore, responding to this colossal calamity is a collective responsibility and we need to step up our combined efforts.”

Shabnam Baloch said that IRC is supporting communities with food rations, household items and dignity kits. In addition to this in the intervention districts, IRC is establishing medical camps, safe spaces and arranging psychological social support sessions along with provision of safe drinking water and sanitation facilitates.