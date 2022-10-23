Share:

Attock-The foremost duty of police is to ensure peace in the area and give a sense of security and self-respect to every citizen irrespective of social status. DPO Attock Fazl Hamid said this while talking to this journalist. On the occasion, PRO Attock Police Tahir Iqbal and Taimoor Alizai were also present. The DPO said that special campaign had been launched against the anti-social elements which include drug peddlers and specially those involved in rape cases and involved in black-mailing women. He said that he had recently taken over as Attock police chief and during this short period, considerable number of culprits involved in rape, sexual harassment and black-mailing of women have been arrested and all these culprits will be handled with an iron hand and will be brought to justice.

The DPO said all police officers and subordinate staff have been given clear directions regarding performance of their duties. The DPO said a special campaign has been launched against bike lifters and many have even apprehended.

While replying to a question, he said that special program has been chalked out for smooth flow of the traffic and wrong parking being controlled while action against under-age drivers is also being taken. Hamid while replying to another question said that open courts were being held in his office on daily basis to listen directly to the grievances of the people to sort out timely solutions.