The 75th Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be celebrated tomorrow with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle until the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and accession of the whole territory to Pakistan.

The Founding Day is celebrated in commemoration of freedom from the Dogra regime on the 24th of October in 1947.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and the early liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Simple but impressive flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at all districts and divisional headquarters.