KARACHI-Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput on Saturday called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Saturday.

They discussed measures to rehabilitate the flood victims, construct infrastructure and other matters.

The Governor, on the occasion, said that the rehabilitation work of flood victims should be step up.

He said that the federal government was also working for the flood affectees through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Kamran Tessori appreciated the assistance from friend countries and local philanthropists. The Chief Secretary Dr Mohammed Sohail Rajput informed the Governor about efforts of the provincial government for flood victims.

UAE ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Alzaabi, the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Pakistan met with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor’s House here on Saturday.

Bakheet Ateeq Ali Alayan Alremeithi, Consul General of United Arab Emirates posted in Karachi was also present on this occasion.

Investment opportunities in the province, relief operations for the flood victims, cooperation of the United Arab Emirates in this regard and other issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

The Governor said that the relations between the UAE and Pakistan were many decades old. The UAE had helped us in every difficult and testing time and even in natural disasters in the province.

UAE had always helped the victims. He further said that with the support of friend countries and philanthropists, the flood victims were being rehabilitated.

He said that the infrastructure has been damaged due to the extraordinary rains in the province and the government was taking steps to rehabilitate the victims with the support of friend countries.

The ambassador of United Arab Emirates said that there was a relationship of love with the people of Pakistan and UAE will help in the process of rehabilitation work in the province. He said that UAE was keen to see Pakistan stable, strong and powerful in the region.