Like clockwork, the winter season has brought with it thick and heavy clouds of smoke due to which, annually, Lahore and Karachi are ranked as the most polluted cities of Pakistan and the world. Every year, our country is dragged through the mud because of the rapid deterioration of the environment and excessive levels of pollution that become most visible during the winters. Not much is done by the government to control and prevent this, despite being part of the select few countries that are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) as of right now is measured to be 199 in Karachi and 188 in Lahore. Through the course of time, this will inevitably increase as it did last year when we reported record-breaking readings of over 600 indicating that the quality of air we breathe has been extremely toxic and hazardous to our health. Soon, the government will issue warnings as well but at that point in time, we will have approached a point from which there is no return.

Much of the pollution is attributed to the winds blowing from the northeast which increase the concentration of hidden polluted particles. One would have hoped that the excessive amounts of rain that wreaked havoc across the country would have at least washed away these polluted particles from the air but alas, here we are. The air is slowly becoming toxic and activities like crop burning will add fuel to the fire.

Throughout the course of years, we have neglected countless warnings that urged action so that such circumstances would not prevail and now, we had an entire years in which we could have enforced policies through which emissions could have been reduced or air pollution would have been limited.