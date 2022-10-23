Share:

KARACHI-Young doctors, nurses and paramedical staff continued their protest over the discontinuation of risk allowance across Sindh for the fifth consecutive day, disrupting services at hospitals’ outpatient departments (OPDs) for hours.

Speaking to media, the healthcare providers termed the health department’s measure of withdrawing the financial assistance as unjustified, demanding immediate release of the allowance.

“We all are against this decision. It’s sad and unfortunate that the government seems to have no realisation that the medical staff is at risk at all times as they examine all kinds of patients,” said Dr Farrukh, representing the protesting doctors at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), adding that the recent price hike had compounded the problems for all staffers.

The staff was initially holding a two-hour token strike, but was forced to opt for a complete boycott of the OPDs, considering official indifference, he added.

The health department recently withdrew the risk allowance being given to the healthcare providers on grounds that the Covid-19 pandemic no longer posed a threat to the population. The allowance was announced over two years ago when the pandemic had struck the country.

An amount of Rs17,000 was given to the healthcare providers from grade one to 16 whereas Rs35,000 to those above grade 16. It was discontinued in 2020 as well but later was resumed following protests.

Meanwhile, the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) representing different bodies of healthcare providers held a presser at the local press club where they appealed to the government to take notice of the financial problems the health workers faced.

“If the government didn’t immediately release funds for the allowance, all healthcare workers of Sindh will hold a sit-in outside Karachi Press Club on Tuesday,” said Dr Mehboob of the GHA, regretting that neither the minister nor the secretary had contacted the healthcare providers demonstrating since Monday.

The speakers recalled how the front-line workers across the world performed in the times of Covid-19.

“While their services have been appreciated in all countries, our provincial government is rewarding the workers with forced transfers and postings, threatening letters and discontinuation of the risk allowance. This is tantamount to workers’ financial murder,” Dr Mehboob noted.