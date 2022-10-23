Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad police have registered a case against model Sophia Mirza, former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar and others on the request of Umar Farooq Zahoor for conspiracy, forgery and misuse of public office.

At the Secretariat police station in Islamabad, Norwegian origin Pakistani businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor has registered a case, alleging that Sophia Mirza and Mirza Shahzad conspired to create a fabricated story against him by misusing authority and using undue influence.

Umar Farooq has engaged lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq to represent him at all forums in relation to this matter. The lawyer said there is overwhelming evidence against the accused persons and conviction is possible through efficacious and robust prosecution of this matter. The applicant’s counsel stated that Islamabad police should make every effort to bring Shahzad Akbar into the fold of inquiry and prosecution of this matter, including arrest through Interpol.

Umar Farooq Zahoor has stated in the application that both Sophia Mirza (also known as Sofia Mirza and Khushbakhat Mirza) and Shahzad Akbar conspired against him and intentionally misled former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet by not disclosing to the federal cabinet that he was ambassador-at-large of Liberia for Middle East and South East Asia including Pakistan and that criminal prosecution was not possible for a diplomat in a family dispute.

Umar Farooq Zahoor has also accused two senior officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of being part of the conspiracy against him.

The application says: “ Shehzad Akbar, Sofia Mirza and Sanaullah Abbasi (EX DG FIA), with criminal intent and consultation with each other, got registered FIR No 36/20 and 40/20 in FIA CCC Lahore and Shehzad Akbar and Sanaullah Abbasi with criminal intent by misusing their position and authority pressurized the investigation officers of the case especially Umaid Butt, Deputy Director AHTC, Syed Ali Mardan Shah Inspector FIA ACC, Habib Ur Rehman Inspector FIA/AHTC, Hina Khan IP/SHO Banking Crime, Beenish Rehman SI/SHO Anti-Corruption, Uzma Ashiq SI/SHO Corporate Crime to prepare a forged and fabricated warrant of arrest of the applicant to enable them to get red warrant from Interpol. They further prepared a fake warrant of arrest and order of court after consultation with each other with criminal intent and prepared another fake non bailable warrant of arrest against applicant.”

His application to the police station says that the accused “prepared false, fabricated and forged documents for submission to the court and and used the same as original one, and on the instructions and will of Sanaullah Abbasi (EX DG FIA ), to mislead the Supreme Court with a fake, false and fabricated report dated 12-01-2022 was prepared.

“The applicant filed an application in the court of Ghulam Murtaza Wirk, Judicial Magistrate Section 30 Lahore for summoning of record of the case. The court summoned the challan as well as the record, and the accused persons submitted 1 page report dated 04-06-2022 and did not mention a word about the case rather narrated another fake and fabricated story. The court held that neither any non bailable warrant of arrest have been issued from court nor any report u/s 173 CrPC has been submitted by the FIA which proves the fabrication of non bailable warrants of arrest prepared by the above named accused persons.

The FIA Lahore branch registered cases of money-laundering and corruption against Zahoor on the request of his former wife Sophia Mirza in March 2020 to get him on the Interpol database. The cases, registered with false accusations, were aimed at helping Sophia Mirza who has been involved in a long custody battle with Zahoor over the couple’s twin daughters. Zainab and Zunierah, both aged 15, have been living with their father in Dubai since they were born.

Recently, the FIA confirmed that it had written to Interpol that Zahoor was no longer a person of interest for the agency and no longer on the Exit Control List (ECL). Following that, the Interpol announced last week that it had removed his name from the Interpol Red Notice List.