Share:

PAK 116/6 (16 Overs)

15.5: Nawaz is looking to create room, and Pandya bowls a short-of-length ball at his body. Tries to run it down past short third, who has just moved into the circle, and the extra bounce ensures he only manages to glove it to the keeper.

Pandya comes to bowl his last

PAK 106/5 (15 Overs)

Ashwin comes again

PAK 99/5 (14 Overs)

13.6: Angling into middle and leg, so there’s very little room to work with either. Clears his front leg, goes hard with that diagonal bat, and hits it straight down the throat of deep midwicket.

13.2: Shadab looks to take it on. Clears his front leg to slog over the on side, but it’s a hard thing to do against this sort of length. Goes with a diagonal bat, slices it a little, and only succeeds in launching it straight to long-on.

Pandya replaces Axar

PAK 96/3 (13 Overs)

12.2: Full, with late tail into the right-hander. Again, Iftikhar looks to punch down the ground without getting forward, just clears his front leg and throws a straight bat at the ball, and this time the ball sneaks past his inside edge to thud into his back leg.

Shami comes back

PAK 91/2 (12 Overs)

Axar Patel comes into the attack

PAK 70/2 (11 Overs)

Ashwin continues

PAK 60/2 (10 Overs)

Pandya replaces Shami

PAK 50/2 (9 Overs)

Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Pandya

PAK 44/2 (8 Overs)

Shami continues

PAK 41/2 (7 Overs)

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack

PAK 32/2 (6 Overs)

Mohammed Shami comes to bowl his first

PAK 24/2 (5 Overs)

Kumar comes again

PAK 15/2 (4 Overs)

3.6: Arshdeep drops short, Rizwan takes on the hook shot but is rushed for pace by the extra bounce. Fine leg is set deep on the rope and completes a straightforward catch.

Arshdeep continues from the other end

PAK 10/1 (3 Overs)

Kumar continues

PAK 6/1 (2 Overs)

1.1: Full, swinging into the pads. Babar was looking to work it away with a roll of the wrists but it skidded into his shin. Ultra-Edge confirms no bat involved. Pitched in line, impact in line, hitting leg stump three-quarters of the way up! Babar trudges off.

Arshdeep Singh to bowl from the other end

PAK 1/0 (1 Over)

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan come out to open the innings for Pakistan. Bhuveneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over.

PAKISTAN vs INDIA (1st INNING)

MELBOURNE: India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Group 2 match of the Super round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2022, here at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

HEAD TO HEAD (T20Is)

Matches 11, India 8, Pakistan 3