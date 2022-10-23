Share:

Peshawar - Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that Imran Khan’s corruption, loot and plunder, and lust for money had been exposed before the masses after the historic judgment of the Election Commission of Pakistan in famous Tosha Khana case.

Addressing a press conference here, Amir Muqam said that Imran was found guilty of corrupt practices in Tosha Khana case in a unanimous verdict announced by the five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The PM aide said that the gifts received by Imran Khan as prime minister should have been deposited in the Tosha Khana rather than kept them in personal possession. These gifts were not Imran’s personal but official property, which should be kept in the Tosha Khana rather than selling them at nominal prices or keeping them in personal possession.

Amir Muqam said that PTI chairman concealed the facts and reality from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and failed to mention Tosha Khana’s gifts in his nomination forms. He said that Imran had lost the National Assembly’s seat and was proved as lair after he was found guilty of corrupt practices.

“Imran had deceived masses in the name of fighting corruption, while the ECP’s verdict proved Niazi’s involvement in corrupt practices, and asked him (Imran Khan) to immediately return all Tosha Khan gifts.”

The PML-N leader Amir Muqam said Imran Khan’s participation in by-election from several constituencies was against the sanctity of the parliamentary system and the rights of voters. He said contesting elections in more than one constituency showed that Imran had no trust in the party leadership and wanted to become one-man show.

He said Imran’s demands for early elections proved merely a slogan as he questioned him for not dissolving its party-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies when he was the prime minister. He further said that the people of Pakistan have rejected PTI agitation after the ECP verdict and kept distance from PTI’s illegal agitations.

Muqam said it was better for Imran Niazi to focus on relief and rehabilitation operations for the assistance of over 30 million flood-affected people, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces as harsh winter was around the corner rather than wasting his energies in aimless agitation politics. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to address the inherited challenges and make the country economically powerful.

To a question about the current situations in Swat, he said that no compromise would be made on peace and law and order situation in the region. He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Malakand division had rendered great sacrifices for the sake of the country. The people of Swat want durable peace and the government would ensure peace at all costs.