Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former premier Imran Khan, saying that his [Imran] mindset reflects fascism.

Addressing a media, Rana Tanveer suggested the former premier [Imran] to bid farewell to the politics and take over the chairmanship of the cricket board. Claiming that the PTI Chairman deserved the lifetime disqualification, Tanveer said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gave him a concession.

Urging his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to move court for declaring the runner-ups in the eight seats --- which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won --- as ‘victorious’. Clearing the air over the elections, Rana Tanveer reiterated that the elections will be held as per the time.

Expressing his views over the return of the PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, the federal education minister said that he [Nawaz] will make his way back to the country soon and will get clean chit from the courts.