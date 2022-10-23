Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday that would announce the date for the anti-government long march towards Islamabad next Thursday or Friday. The former PM also warned the government against taking any step to stop the protest march.

“I will announce the date of the long march on either Thursday or Friday. We are the specialist of marches. We have experience. In my party’s 26-year history, we have done everything peacefully. Families will also participate. We will not let any violence take place.”

While addressing a press conference along with PTI Senator Azam Swati who got post-arrest bail the other day, Imran Khan played down the reports of his arrest and said that even if he is put behind bars, the long march would take place.

Imran Khan’s latest warning comes just a day after he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Toshakhana case under Article 63(1)(p). The PTI chief also said that he would announce the date now as he was not hopeful of the government holding snap elections. “This time, the march will be peaceful, and people will enjoy it.” The PTI chief added that he would not allow the government to torture or harass his party leaders and workers like the last time. “This sort of violence does not take place anywhere in the world,” he added.

Responding to a question about taking a U-turn on the long march if dialogue between ruling alliance lawmakers succeeds with the PTI leaders, the PTI chief revealed that there is always back-channel communication going on. “Political parties are always negotiating through back-channel but there is no result of these negotiations,” he said, renewing his demand for free and fair elections.

About the alleged torture of Swati, the former prime minister claimed that the law enforcement agencies entered the ex-federal minister’s residence without a warrant. “Azam Swati was tortured in front of his children. What crime did Azam Swati commit, just that he criticised a person holding a big office?” Khan asked. The PTI chief asked which country allows authorities to arrest a person based on a critical tweet.

The PTI chief demanded Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial summon FIA officials and ask them about Swati’s alleged handover. Khan alleged that the people whom Swati was allegedly handed over to, tortured and stripped him naked. “Shahbaz Gill was also handed over to someone and tortured.”

The PTI chief said the issue at hand is that there are people in Pakistan who are “above the law”.