Investigation sources have shared about further progress in probe about Chinese dental clinic attack in Karachi’s Saddar area.

“The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and secret agencies have conducted raids in various cities in interior of Sindh and arrested an accomplice of accused Waqar Khushk,” sources said. “The accused had escaped while carrying Khushk on a motorbike,” according to sources.

“Four more persons were also detained on the indication of the detained suspect,” sources said.

“Investigation has been underway with detainees about facilitation in the crime.” “The accused are being questioned about links with the chief of the outlawed outfit and the commander,” investigation sources said.

“Forensic investigation of the mobile phones of detained persons has also been initiated,” sources said. “A pistol found from the accused has also been sent for forensic test,” sources added.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on 14 October had announced that the suspect in the gun attack at a Chinese dental clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area has been arrested.

Addressing a press conference, the minister announced that the suspect – Waqar Khushk – was arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department on a tip-off the police had received.

He said the suspect – who belong to banned Sindh Revolution Army (SRA) – had no personal enmity with the victims. “He [the suspect] carried out the attack to spread terror,” the minister added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Chinese national was killed while two others sustained injuries after an unidentified man attacked them inside a dental clinic in Saddar area of Karachi while posing as a patient.

According to SSP South Asad Raza, the attacker came while disguised as a patient and remained inside the clinic for a longer period.