At least three people were killed and two others were injured in a property dispute in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the armed clash took place in Tehsil Laachi of Kohat over ownership of the property. As a result, three people were killed and two others sustained bullet wounds.

The injured and bodies were moved to a nearby hospital. The assailants fled the scene.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident that took place in Faisalabad, in the month of February, this year, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, chopped her body and dumped the pieces in Saim Nullah of Faisalabad over a property dispute.

According to police, the incident had occurred in Faisalabad’s Chak-61 village when the husband with help of his friend killed his wife after she denied transferring her property to him. The culprits flee the scene after the incident.