Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the Board of Revenue authorities to expedite computerisation of land record process in the province with special focus on completion of process in the provincial capital within next three months.

Presiding over performance review meeting of Board of Revenue here, the Chief Minister directed that in order to ensure easy access of public to all basic services take steps for establishment of service delivery centres at sub division level in every district with the aim to ensure issuance of Fard and other estate relevant documents in minimum possible time.

During briefing the meeting was informed that first of its kind E-Stamp paper initiative has been formally launched in the province which is a land mark achievement of the provincial government towards E-governance. E-Stamp paper will prove an important step in preventing land disputes, forgery of documents and issuance of backdated stamp papers.

Besides, the initiative will also help in determination of actual costs of land and minimise the administrative costs of printing stamp papers. The meeting was further told that, for the first time in the history of the province, Geographic Information System lab is being established while GIS based settlement has been introduced in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The participants were informed that, for public facilitation, so far 48 service delivery centres have been established and made operational. The centres are providing estate related services to people through one window operation while 10 more service delivery centres will be established and functionalised by the end of current financial year.

As per instructions of the provincial government, issuance of Fard through service delivery centres is being ensured within thirty minutes whereas in revenue estates, which are not yet digitally operationalised, Fard is being issued within two days. In addition to this, Board of Revenue has retrieved 8350 kanals of State land from land grabbers amounting to Rs118.344 billion.

Moreover, for the first-time female quota has been allocated in Patwar cadre and first batch of 100 Patwar candidates has passed out whereas second batch of 120 Patwar candidates has been selected for training in Revenue Academy.

Furthermore, for issuance of succession certificate through NADRA, Succession Act and Rules 2021 have been enacted. The meeting was apprised that the draft bill for establishment of Land Record Authority has been prepared which will be presented before the competent forum for consideration and subsequent approval.

Moreover, official website of Board of Revenue has been developed for public awareness and facilitation. All relevant information and notifications are shared on the website.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Taj Muhammad Tarand, MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Zakir Afridi, Principal Secretary to KP CM, Secretary Finance Ikram Khan and other concerned officials attended the meeting.