A three-year-old girl died after being bitten by a venomous snake in Kot Diji on Sunday.

The worries of flood-stricken people grow in flood-ravaged areas as a snake bit the girl named Tawasal Fatima when she was playing at home.

The incident occurred as a result of the floodwaters not being drained.

According to the family, the girl died due to not receiving in-time medical aid. However, the doctors claimed that the parents were late in bringing the girl to the hospital, due to which the girl died.

On the other side, water-borne diseases continue to spread among flood victims in Hyderabad as 38 cases of diarrhea and 67 cases of skin infection were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to health department, 10 cases of eye infection, 15 suspected cases of malaria and 64 people suffered from respiratory infection were reported within a single day in Hyderabad. Meanwhile 46 people succumbed to various other diseases in past 24 hours.

In the meantime, 253 people received medical facilities in the last 24 hours, reports health department.