Malaysia has contributed two hundred thousand dollars to the flood victims in Pakistan.

In a statement, Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan Deddy Faisal bin Ahmad Salleh said that the contribution has been channelled to the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

He said that Malaysia extends its solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan following the devastating floods that have caused immense suffering, loss of lives, destruction to infrastructures and properties, as well as unprecedented socio-economic losses.

He said that the people of Malaysia are with the people of Pakistan during this difficult period.

The Acting High Commissioner hoped that the contribution would assist in easing the sufferings of the flood victims.