Share:

Two brothers were shot dead over old enmity between two groups in Sindh’s Mirpurkhas district on Sunday.

As per details, unidentified armed men attacked two brothers near Ima Wah Morr in Mirpurkhas over old enmity and fled the scene.

After getting information, a police party reached the spot and moved the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal.

Earlier, three brothers were allegedly shot dead by neighbours over a petty dispute in the jurisdiction of Lahore’s Shahdara police station.

The deceased were identified as Hafiz Tahir Mehmood, Tahir Masood and Hafiz Mohammad Zeeshan Yaqub.

According to police, they were allegedly shot dead by their neighbours on Monday over a petty dispute.