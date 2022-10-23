Share:

Karachi continues to see a rise in the number of dengue cases as another 160 cases were reported in the city during the past 24 hours.

According to Sindh Health Department, as many as 160 cases of dengue fever were reported in the metropolis in the past 24 hours, taking the monthly tally to over 3000.

Among these cases, 30 belong to District East, 52 in Central, Korangi 27 cases, 17 in South, 17 in West, 11 in Malir and eight in Kemari District.

Meanwhile, 53 patients lost their lives due to mosquito-borne disease in 2022. Out of the total number of deaths, 47 belong to Karachi only.

The Ministry of National Health in its report said that over 42,000 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been reported this year.

In last four days, 4194 dengue virus cases and six deaths have been reported across the country.

This year, dengue virus has claimed 84 deaths, most of them reported from flood-hit Sindh province. This year 12,947 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh with 43 deaths, according to sources.