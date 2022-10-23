Share:

Low chances of rain in Melbourne ahead of Pak V Ind much-hyped match in the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup today (Sunday).

The match will begin at 1pm today at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a cricket stadium that can house 100,000 spectators.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said the tickets for the blockbuster Pak V Ind match were sold out within minutes of going on sale.

The last time Pakistan and India squared in an ICC event was in last year’s T20 World Cup where Babar Azam’s side thrashed Rohit Sharma’s men to clinch a record-setting 10-wicket win.

The arch-rivals met twice in this year’s Asia Cup. They won a game each in the regional 20-over championship.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Shami.