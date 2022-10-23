Share:

Pakistan are on top as their pace attack took three Indian wickets early on in the opening match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Pace ace Naseem got the first wicket for Pakistan as he dismissed India's opener, KL Rahul, for four runs and later, in the fourth over, Haris Rauf dismissed Rohit Sharma (4).

Not stopping there, Rauf also took the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav (15) in the sixth over.

India came to bat second after skipper Sharma opted for field first. The Men In Blue are chasing a target of 160.

Earlier, Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) helped Pakistan reach 159 runs against India.

India took control of the match early on by restricting the Men In Green from scoring and dismissing the dangerous Pakistani opening duo in under five overs.

Arshdeep Singh, in his first ball in the second over, dismissed Babar (0) with a full, straight, and pinned lbw. In the fourth over, Singh — who did not perform well in the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup — got the wicket of Rizwan (4).

But then came Masood and Ahmed, who stabilised the innings at a time when the Men In Green's duo, which they bank on was dismissed. The batters shared a partnership of 76 runs before Ahmed's dismissal.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who managed to add 16 runs to Pakistan's total at a strike rate of 200, also played an important innings as his quick boundaries in the death overs pressurised India.

For India, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya starred as they took three wickets each, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami picked up a scalp each.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.