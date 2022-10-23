Share:

India have won the toss against Pakistan and chose to field first in the high-octane match at the T20 World Cup 2022 being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The cricket fans are likely to witness complete match between arch-rivals, as chances of rain have dwindled after the sky in Melbourne cleared.

The Group 2 high-voltage clash is the 16th match of the world's biggest cricket event.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.