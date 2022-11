Share:

Pakistan are currently batting against India in their World Cup 2022 match at the MCG. Live score and commentary appear on this page. The page does not refresh automatically.

99-5 after 14.1 overs: Ashwin to Masood, 1 run

Shan Masood 30 (27)

98-5 after 14 overs: Hardik to Haider Ali, OUT

98-4 after 13.5 overs: Hardik to Haider Ali, no run

98-4 after 13.4 overs: Hardik to Haider Ali, 2 runs

96-4 after 13.3 overs: Hardik to Haider Ali, no run

96-4 after 13.2 overs: Hardik to Shadab, OUT

96-3 after 13.1 overs: Hardik to Shadab, no run

Shadab Khan 5 (4), Shan Masood 30 (27)

Iftikhar, who was looking menacing and had hit three sixes in the previous over, perishes as Mohammad Shami traps him leg before wicket. Much criticised in the build up to the World Cup, Iftikhar justifies his selection with a tremendous 6-laden half century.

India’s Mohammed Shami (L) celebrates his wicket of Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday. — AFP

96-3 after 13 overs: Shami to Shadab, 1 run

95-3 after 12.5 overs: Shami to Shadab, no run

95-3 after 12.4 overs: Shami to Shadab, FOUR

91-3 after 12.3 overs: Shami to Shadab, no run

91-3 after 12.2 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, OUT

91-2 after 12.1 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed 51 (32), Shan Masood 30 (27)

91-2 after 12 overs: Axar Patel to Iftikhar, 3 runs

88-2 after 11.5 overs: Axar Patel to Iftikhar, no run

88-2 after 11.4 overs: Axar Patel to Iftikhar, SIX

82-2 after 11.3 overs: Axar Patel to Iftikhar, SIX

76-2 after 11.2 overs: Axar Patel to Iftikhar, no run

76-2 after 11.1 overs: Axar Patel to Iftikhar, SIX

Iftikhar Ahmed 30 (26), Shan Masood 30 (27)

70-2 after 11 overs: Ashwin to Iftikhar, 1 run

69-2 after 10.5 overs: Ashwin to Iftikhar, SIX

63-2 after 10.4 overs: Ashwin to Iftikhar, no run

63-2 after 10.3 overs: Ashwin to Iftikhar, 2 runs

61-2 after 10.2 overs: Ashwin to Iftikhar, no run

61-2 after 10.1 overs: Ashwin to Masood, 1 run

Shan Masood 29 (26), Iftikhar Ahmed 21 (21)

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed (L) and Shan Masood bump gloves during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

60-2 after 10 overs: Hardik to Masood, 1 leg bye

59-2 after 9.5 overs: Hardik to Iftikhar, 1 run

58-2 after 9.4 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, FOUR

54-2 after 9.3 overs: Shami to Masood, 1 run

53-2 after 9.2 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, 1 run

52-2 after 9.1 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, 2 runs

Iftikhar Ahmed 13 (17), Shan Masood 28 (24)

50-2 after 9 overs: Ashwin to Iftikhar, 1 run

49-2 after 8.5 overs: Ashwin to Masood, 1 run

48-2 after 8.4 overs: Ashwin to Masood, 2 runs

46-2 after 8.3 overs: Ashwin to Iftikhar, 1 run

45-2 after 8.2 overs: Ashwin to Iftikhar, no run

45-2 after 8.1 overs: Ashwin to Masood, 1 leg bye

Iftikhar Ahmed 11 (14), Shan Masood 25 (21)

44-2 after 8 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, no run

44-2 after 7.5 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, no run

44-2 after 7.4 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, no run

44-2 after 7.3 overs: Shami to Masood, 1 run

43-2 after 7.2 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, 1 leg bye

42-2 after 7.1 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, no run

42-2 after 7.1 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, 1 wide

Shan Masood 24 (20), Iftikhar Ahmed 11 (9)

41-2 after 7 overs: Hardik to Masood, FOUR

37-2 after 6.5 overs: Hardik to Iftikhar, 1 run

36-2 after 6.4 overs: Hardik to Masood, 1 run

35-2 after 6.3 overs: Hardik to Masood, no run

35-2 after 6.2 overs: Hardik to Iftikhar, 3 runs

32-2 after 6.1 overs: Hardik to Iftikhar, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed 7 (6), Shan Masood 19 (17)

32-2 after 6 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, 1 run

31-2 after 5.5 overs: Shami to Iftikhar, no run

31-2 after 5.4 overs: Shami to Masood, 3 runs

28-2 after 5.3 overs: Shami to Masood, FOUR

24-2 after 5.2 overs: Shami to Masood, no run

24-2 after 5.1 overs: Shami to Masood, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed 6 (4), Shan Masood 12 (13)

Finally some respite for Pakistan as nine runs come off the 4th over. Iftikhar, the new man in after Rizwan, finds a boundary too.

24-2 after 5 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Iftikhar, no run

24-2 after 4.5 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Iftikhar, FOUR

20-2 after 4.4 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Iftikhar, no run

20-2 after 4.3 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Iftikhar, 2 runs

18-2 after 4.2 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Masood, 3 runs

15-2 after 4.1 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Masood, no run

Shan Masood 9 (11)

India’s players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (C) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

15-2 after 4 overs: Arshdeep Singh to Rizwan, OUT

15-1 after 3.5 overs: Arshdeep Singh to Rizwan, no run

15-1 after 3.4 overs: Arshdeep Singh to Rizwan, no run

15-1 after 3.3 overs: Arshdeep Singh to Rizwan, no run

15-1 after 3.2 overs: Arshdeep Singh to Masood, 1 run

14-1 after 3.1 overs: Arshdeep Singh to Masood, FOUR

Mohammad Rizwan 4 (8), Shan Masood 4 (9)

10-1 after 3 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Masood, 1 run

10-1 after 2.5 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Masood, 1 run

9-1 after 2.4 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Masood, 2 runs

7-1 after 2.3 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Masood, no run

7-1 after 2.2 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Masood, no run

7-1 after 2.1 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Masood, 1 wide

Mohammad Rizwan 4 (7), Shan Masood 1 (4)

Massive blow for Pakistan as Arshdeep Singh traps Babar Azam on the first ball. Shan Masood survives rest of the over dangerously. He was so eager to get off the strike that he nearly got run out. A much-needed boundary off the final ball relieves some pressure.

6-1 after 2 overs: Arshdeep Singh to Rizwan, FOUR runs

2-1 after 1.5 overs: Arshdeep Singh to Masood, 1 run

1-1 after 1.4 overs: Arshdeep Singh to Masood, no run

1-1 after 1.3 overs: Arshdeep Singh to Masood, no run

1-1 after 1.2 overs: Arshdeep Singh to Masood, no run

1-1 after 1.1 overs: Arshdeep Singh to Babar Azam, OUT

Mohammad Rizwan 0 (6), Babar Azam 0 (0)

1-0 after 1 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Rizwan, 1 wide

0-0 after 0.5 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Rizwan, no run

0-0 after 0.4 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Rizwan, no run

0-0 after 0.3 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Rizwan, no run

0-0 after 0.2 overs: Bhuvneshwar to Rizwan, no run

0-0 after 0.1 over: Bhuvneshwar to Rizwan, no run

12:59pm: The first ball of the match is about to be bowled.

12:53pm: The national anthems are being played.

12:38: Line-ups are in:

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Shadab Khan, 5 Haider Ali, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Asif Ali, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Haris Rauf.

India 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Arshdeep Singh.