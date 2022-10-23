Share:

The recent devastating floods have damaged almost 8 million acres of agricultural land countrywide, causing shortage of fruit and vegetables.

To overcome crop shortages, the government has decided to distribute free high-quality seeds to the farmers in the flood-hit areas, reports WealthPK.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR), the government has allocated sufficient funds for distribution of free seeds to the poor farmers whose crops have been badly destroyed.

“The government has decided to distribute the seeds through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and has released Rs4 billion for procurement. Additionally, the government will provide Rs4 billion more to seriously address this issue. The flood-hit areas need 2.99 million seed bags for the upcoming Rabi season,” he added.

He further said floods had destroyed almost 80% of agricultural land in Balochistan due to which food shortage and poverty will reach a high level. He said it was agreed that the provincial governments would match the amount announced by the federal government.

The official said seed distribution had started among the affected farmers without discrimination. The agriculture sector, he said, contributes 24% to the GDP growth, making it the main pillar of our economy. Almost all crops have been destroyed by floods, including rice, cotton, pulses, oil seeds, and vegetables.

“The government has decided to give subsidy on seed and fertilizer to support the affected farmers. This subsidy is for the Rabi season on a cost sharing basis with the provinces. The government also plans to provide subsidy on wheat and edible oil seeds. This is in addition to one fertilizer bag per acre given to the farmers,” the official added.

He said Pakistan was facing a looming food security crisis, as vast swathes of farmland in Sindh and Balochistan provinces were still underwater after the deadly monsoon floods that cost the country an estimated $30 billion loss.

Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) has also directed the department of plant protection to prepare a comprehensive plan for delivery of farming inputs to the affected areas.

The official further said under this project, farmers in Sindh and Balochistan as well as in one flood-hit district each of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces would be provided with free seeds for wheat and oilseed crops, including mustard and sesame. In order to prepare as much agricultural land for crops as possible, the government is dewatering Sindh and Balochistan, he added.