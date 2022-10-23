Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan has received only $2.234 billion loans from international lenders during first quarter (July to September) of the current fiscal year amid falling foreign exchange reserves.

Despite revival of IMF’s loan programme, Pakistan has not received major financing from the bilateral and multilateral sources during first quarter (July to September) of current fiscal year. Before IMF’s executive board meeting (August 29), it was considered that revival of IMF’ programme would pave way for receiving loan from other international creditors. However, the country has yet to receive major financing from international lenders, which is resulting in reducing foreign exchange reserves.

The country has taken $1.166 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), $682.3 million from multilateral sources and $386 million from bilateral sources making total loan disbursement at $2.234 billion in July to September period of FY23. The country has not received any loan from foreign commercial banks during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2022-23). The government had received $3.204 billion loan during the same period of the previous year. According to the latest data of ministry of Economic Affairs, the govt has received only $625.85 million external loans in September 2022.

Meanwhile, the international lenders had committed to give loans to Pakistan, which would build the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved much needed $1.5 billion in financing to help the government of Pakistan, which would build the country’s foreign exchange reserves and improve local currency value. The country would receive $1.5 billion in next week. The ADB’s loan approval would also pave way for getting $500 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Total disbursement will touch $2 billion within the ongoing month.

The inflow would help in building the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which had declined. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s reserves in last week had decreased by $303 million to $7,596.9 million. This decrease was entirely attributed to external debt repayments, which included repayment of a commercial loan and interest payment on Eurobonds. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.246 billion. Foreign reserves held by the SBP are $7.596 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,649 billion. Pakistan is also expecting $1-$2 billion from the World Bank. The government has budgeted foreign assistance of $22.8 billion for the current fiscal year including $7.5 billion from foreign commercial banks, $22.655 billion loans, and $161.46 million grants.

China has disbursed $54.93 million during the first quarter against the government budgeted estimates of $49.02 million for the current fiscal year. Saudi Arabia disbursed $300 million against the budgeted $800 million. The USA disbursed $9.95 million during the period under review against the budgeted 32.49 million for the current fiscal year. Korea disbursed $15.65 million and France $4.44 million during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $112.73 million out of $3.202 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year. The IDA $416.49 million against the budgeted $1.4 billion, IBRD $28.90 million against the budgeted $1.246 billion and Islamic Development Bank disbursed $11.50 million against the budgeted $3.38 million for the current financial year.