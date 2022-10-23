Share:

During the Cuban Missile Crisis, decisions

made by President John F. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev could have plunged both countries into thermonuclear war.

–Ronald Kessler

The Cuban Missile crisis of 1962 was one of the most heated confrontations that almost brought the US and the Soviet Union to declare nuclear war on each other. The conflict was due to the presence of Soviet nuclear-armed missiles in Cuba, since it had promised to defend it and assumed that the US would not mind the setting up of artillery in the region. The missiles set up could be launched and hit much of eastern America within a few minutes, and in response the US carried out spy missions from planes to determine the degree to which military construction was happening in Cuba. The US invaded Cuba and this lead to the only and most direct confrontation between the two global powers, almost leading to all-out nuclear war. Most people believed that the Soviet Union’s humiliation in Cuba played an essential part in the removal of Khrushchev from power.