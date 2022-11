Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit tomorrow (Monday), official sources said on Sunday.

The prime minister will hold talks with the Saudi authorities on bilateral cooperation and economic affairs, the official sources have said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier had visited Saudi Arabia soon after taking over the government in April last. He paid three-day visit to the kingdom on the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.