Islamabad/ rawalpindi-Police of twin cities have booked more than 1,200 supporters and leaders of PTI including a senator, MPs and deputy speaker of provincial assembly under attempted murder and terrorism charges for injuring cops, arson, blocking roads and creating law and order situation in the capital during protests against disqualification of ex-premier Imran Khan, informed sources on Saturday.

A man was also booked by Gujar Khan police on charges of chanting slogans against military leadership, they added.

Raids are being carried out by the police to arrest the accused after obtaining CCTV footages of the accused, they said.

The seven accused nominated in the FIR include PTI General Secretary Amir Mehmood Kiani, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, MPA Umer Tanvir Butt, MPA Raja Rahid Hafeez, Rashid Nasim Abbasi and Raja Majid. According to sources, SI Inam Ullah of Islamabad police lodged a complaint with Industrial Area police station and stated he along with his team was imparting special duty on Faizabad Bridge when more than 1,200 PTI leaders and supporters having sticks in their hands came and started protest demo against disqualification of Imran Khan, the former PM of Pakistan. He added the protestors including Amir Kiani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Rashid Hafiz, Umer Tanvir Butt, Rashid Nasim Abbasi and Raja Majid scuffled with cops and injured them. He said the police tried to stop the protestors and to maintain law and order situation when the irate mob violated the law and damaged public property. He said the protestors also set trees ablaze. The police officer asked the SHO to register case against the accused and to arrest them. A case has been registered against the accused and 7 (Anti Terrorism Act) with Police Station Industrial Zone and began investigation.

Likewise, Gujar Khan police also registered a case against a person namely Raja Yasir Mehmood under section 505 of PPC for chanting anti army slogans in a protest demo on GT Road. Police are carrying out raids to arrest the accused.