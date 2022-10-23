Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - City police Kot Addu on Saturday have arrested an inter-provincial gang supplying illegal arms and recovered huge quantity of modern weapons along with ammunition.

According to details, SHO City police station Kot Addu has arrested an inter-provincial gang during ongoing crackdown against illegal weapon holders under the directions of Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab.

The police have also recovered 26 modern pistols, 52 magazines, more than hundred bullets and a car from their possession. A case was also registered against the accused. DSP Kot Addu Circle said that the police would continue action against the criminal elements.

The police was trying to maintain peace and law and order in the society and always ready to protect the lives and properties. He urged the citizens to inform the police about any suspicious activity by calling on police helpline 15.

18 kilns sealed for causing environmental pollution

As many as 273 kilns, out of total 293 in district Muzaffargarh have been converted to zigzag technology; however, 18 kilns were sealed to address the issue of smog.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sami Ullah Farooq while chairing a meeting here Saturday to review steps to counter the challenge of smog. The DC directed officials of the Environment Department to take strict action against the persons causing spread of pollution and smog. Cases should be registered against citizens who used to burn remains of the crops, he said. Earlier, the officials told that 18 kilns were sealed and those with zigzag technology would continue to operate.

The meeting was told that two kilns were already found closed and the kiln owners were fined Rs1.7 millions.

The officials of Traffic Police told that 1,542 vehicles were challaned for emitting smoke and its owners were fined Rs462,600.

The DC instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of raids to abolish the menace of pollution.