Share:

The Islamabad police have registered a case against former aide to prime minister Shahzad Akbar, model Sofia Mirza and former director-general (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sanaullah Abbasi over conspiracy, forgery and misuse of public office.

According to details, the Secretariat police station has registered a case against Shahzad Akbar, Sofia Mirza and former DG-FIA Sanaullah Abbasi on the complaint of Umar Farooq Zahoor — Mirza’s ex-husband — for record tampering, forgery and misuse of public office.

Umar Farooq Zahoor has engaged lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq to represent him at all forums in relation to this matter.

The complainant, in his application, alleged that Sophia and Akbar conspired to create a fabricated story against him and with the support of Sanaullah Abbasi filed false and bogus cases.

“They further prepared a fake warrant of arrest and order of the court after consultation with each other with criminal intent and prepared another fake non-bailable warrant of arrest,” the application read.

The application further stated that the accused “prepared false, fabricated and forged documents in the name of the court and judge and used the same as the original one on the instructions and will of Abbasi to mislead the Supreme Court a fake, false, and fabricated report was prepared”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry against former prime minister Imran Khan’s aide Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar for allegedly owning assets beyond his means.

Sources told that the NAB has issued a call-up notice to Shahzad Akbar and directed him to appear before watchdog’s Lahore office. ARY News has acquired the call-up notice issued to former premier’s aide.