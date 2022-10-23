Share:

Islamabad-Police have registered as many as eight cases including three on terrorism charges against protestors of PTI involved in injuring 41 cops of Islamabad police, damaging public property and violating law and order situation, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

He said that a total of 78 accused were nominated while hundreds of persons are unknown in the FIRs. The cases were registered with police stations Secretariat, Industrial Area, Khanna, Shehzad Town, Sihala, Bhara Kahu and Sangjani, the spokesman said. Police are collecting data of the accused from Safe City Project cameras to identify the accused, he said adding that police are committed to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

According to him, the demonstrators in the capital damaged government properties, walls of the sideways were broken and the road was blocked, footpaths, electric poles and under-construction facilities were also damaged in places, trees were set on fire and trees were uprooted, cut and thrown on the road. The protesters climbed on top of the police with the help of their vehicles and tried to cause them casualties.

He said that protesters along with their leadership pelted stones on the police, in which one FC jawan and 40 police officers were injured. The relevant authorities have been informed for the reconstruction of the facilities, the police officers are also undergoing treatment, and according to the MLC, legal action will be taken, he said.

The police are continuing legal action against all such miscreants. In this regard, eight FIRs have been filed so far, 78 accused have been named and hundreds are unknown. Three FIRs are under the Terrorism Act. These FIRs are under the Police Station Secretariat, Industrial Area, Noon, Khanna, Shahzad Town, Sahala, Bhara Kahu and Sangjani. Monitoring of the law and order situation was done continuously by Safe City cameras. Islamabad police made great efforts to maintain the law and order situation and there was no loss of life. Islamabad Police will continue to try to protect the lives and property of its citizens in the future. No container was placed anywhere in Islamabad. Also, overall traffic flow was maintained, citizens were kept informed about the traffic situation through social media.

Meanwhile, police had also booked PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad and his two gunmen, belonging to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police, on terrorism charges for resorting to aerial firing in Red Zone to register their protest against ECP for disqualifying Imran Khan in Tosha Khana case.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has also suspended two officials of Islamabad police for sharing picture of PTI MNA in custody of police.