MULTAN - Multan police on Saturday claimed to have traced the blind murder case of PTI local leader and chairman CM’s Complaint Cell Multan Tahir Hameed Qureshi.

Tahir was killed a week ago within the limits of Basti Malook police station by unknown attackers. A case was registered on the complaint of deceased’s brother Siddique Omer, and City Police Officer (CPO) Khurrum Shahzad Haider had constituted special teams for nabbing the killers.

According to the police spokesperson, the police arrested three accused, including Muhammad Haris who was a close friend and an employee in Tahir Hameed’s company. He further revealed that Haris along with two other accomplices killed Tahir in an attempt to capture his business.

During interrogation, police spokesperson said Haris had also confessed to the crime.

The CPO has hailed efforts of the police team and announced cash reward and commendatory certificates for them.

Fisheries dept introducing modern outlets to provide quality fresh fish to citizens

The Fisheries Department of South Punjab is working on a plan to provide quality fresh fish to citizens at its special fish outlets.

While talking to media, Director General (DG) Fisheries South Punjab Dr Zahid Sharif said three outlets were being developed in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur. He said: “The department is working to provide fresh and quality fish. For this purpose, modern fish outlets were being constructed where citizens can hunt fish themselves. It will not only help offer recreation to the public but also provide protein-rich quality diet to people.”

Dr Zahid informed that one fish outlet was operational in Bahawalpur, while the work on outlets in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan was in progress. In Multan, a modern fish outlet was being introduced at the Fisheries office, he said.

He maintained that the modern outlet culture would help improve the consumption of protein-rich fish in the city.

“In Pakistan, fish consumption is very much low, with only two kilogrammes per person annually,” he said, however, it was 22 kilogrammes globally. In coastal areas, the people consume “more fish” as compared to the citizens living in other areas of Pakistan, the DG highlighted.

Parents’ coop inevitable to make Pakistan polio free, says Commissioner

Multan division Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the parents’ cooperation was inevitable to make the country polio-free.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the health department here on Saturday. He asked the citizens to get their children administered anti-polio drops to save them from lifelong disability. He warned that strict legal action will be taken against parents who refuse to administer polio drops to their kids.

The anti-polio campaign will start from tomorrow (Oct 24) and continue till Oct 28 in Multan in connection with world polio day.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak tasked the health department to complete all the arrangements regarding this. Exactly 4,248 teams will administer polio drops to more than 9 lac children across the district. The commissioner also ordered speeding up anti-dengue activities.

The health officials briefing the commissioner said that 755 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across Multan division this year.

CEO Health Dr Ali Mahdi said that the polio camps have also been established in public places including the general bus stand. He said that the staff showing unsatisfactory performance has been replaced and the performance of all teams will be fully monitored.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rizwan Nazir, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ayub Bukhari, Director Health Services Dr Waseem Ramzi, Dr Attaur Rahman, and other officials were also present.